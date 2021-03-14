Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

UL stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $55.13. 1,811,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,618. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

