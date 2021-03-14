UniMex Network (UMX) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $528,334.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.20 or 0.00443910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011573 BTC.

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,577,779 tokens.

