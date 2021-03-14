Uniswap Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion and $523.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $31.32 or 0.00051728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,748,766 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

