United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of United Tennessee Bankshares stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

