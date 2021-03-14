United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of United Tennessee Bankshares stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

