Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

