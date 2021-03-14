Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $137.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.