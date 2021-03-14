Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 11th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

