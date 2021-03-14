UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.64 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $3.64 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

