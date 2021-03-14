Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $118.18 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $11.82 or 0.00019760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

