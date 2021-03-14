Urus (URUS) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Urus has a market cap of $6.43 million and $181,668.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $13.67 or 0.00022583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00441241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00091822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00506281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

