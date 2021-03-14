USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 billion and $1.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.60 or 0.03150512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,458,533,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,278,380,630 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

