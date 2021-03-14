USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $3.31 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00512117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011260 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

