USDK Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $212.72 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00441391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00503014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.