USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $1.10 million and $171.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,117.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.13 or 0.00946690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00336941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002013 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

