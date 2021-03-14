Utrust Price Hits $0.63 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $284.38 million and $30.30 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 52% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

