V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00638552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036053 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.