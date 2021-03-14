Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $169.19 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $169.19 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 179,199,917 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

