Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Cut by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,746.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

