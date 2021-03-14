Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $82.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,746.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

