Valor Token Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $4.59 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

