Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 34,047 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 80,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 71,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 327,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

