VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after buying an additional 295,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

