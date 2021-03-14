VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vista Investment Management owned 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.36. 106,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,617. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

