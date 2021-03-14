Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $129.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

