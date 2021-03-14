Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Betterment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 14.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 3.95% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,500,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

