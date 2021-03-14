Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $354,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.13. 770,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

