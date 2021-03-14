Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,985,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,493,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,654,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,405,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.53.

