Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $793,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

