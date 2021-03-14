Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Change Path LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 163,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,668 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $82.18. 2,459,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

