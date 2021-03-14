Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTC opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.