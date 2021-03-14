Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

