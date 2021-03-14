Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Change Path LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $131.79. 3,838,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,566. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

