Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.27 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00005228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $33,274.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,674 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

