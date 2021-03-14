Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $337,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

