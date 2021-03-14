Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $337,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.