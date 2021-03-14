VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

