Veil (VEIL) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $12,875.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.01 or 0.99793414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00395318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00295456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00741237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

