Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,406,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

