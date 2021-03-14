Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

