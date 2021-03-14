Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

