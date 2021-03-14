Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

