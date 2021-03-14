Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

