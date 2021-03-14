VeriCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $549,757.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.54 or 0.99881169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,517,148 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

