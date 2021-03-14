Veros Market Capitalization Reaches $98,207.97 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Veros has traded 95.5% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $98,207.97 and $35.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00647934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034853 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

