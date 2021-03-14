Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Vertiv worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $11,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 577.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 166,852 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

