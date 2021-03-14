VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $40.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

