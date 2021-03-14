Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 27,790 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

