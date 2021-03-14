Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $450.49 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.71 and its 200-day moving average is $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

