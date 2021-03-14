Vestor Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.