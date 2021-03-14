Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $451.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day moving average of $408.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

